IG Gold Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, ABCC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $4,480.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002812 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.