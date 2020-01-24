Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $140,965.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00074138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,339.65 or 1.00088546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033085 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,267,334 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,161 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.