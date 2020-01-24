IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,505.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CoinTiger, OEX and Bittrex. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $23,505.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Upbit, LBank, Allbit, Cashierest, OEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.