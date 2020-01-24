ILCoin (ILC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.09 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Crex24. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $192,368.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014149 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008336 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006109 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,337,028,907 coins and its circulating supply is 383,332,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, FreiExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

