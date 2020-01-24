Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITW opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,643. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

