ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003019 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,537,241 coins and its circulating supply is 16,537,243 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

