Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given $22.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Immunovant an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 62,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,549. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

