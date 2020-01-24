IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG) Financial Analysis

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pretium Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.23 $36.62 million $0.54 19.22 IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 2.10 $103.71 million $0.29 33.83

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pretium Resources beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

