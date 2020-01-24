Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.99 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.