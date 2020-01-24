Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.12. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

