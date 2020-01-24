Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.90. 38,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,168. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

