Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.