Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Given $62.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

