InflationCoin Market Capitalization Tops $29,234.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $29,234.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.01192691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000882 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

