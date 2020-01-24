Ink Price Down 6.3% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, CoinBene and LBank. Ink has a market capitalization of $906,136.00 and approximately $1,567.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinBene, Exmo, Exrates, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

