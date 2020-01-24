Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,970.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228,805.00 and approximately $24,970.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,380,471 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

