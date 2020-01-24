INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $26,335.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,178,884 tokens. INLOCK's official website is inlock.io. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

