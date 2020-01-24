INMAX Hits Market Cap of $83,757.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $83,757.00 and $7,082.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

