Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of FFTY opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

