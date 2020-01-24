Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $172.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $136.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $641.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

