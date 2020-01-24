Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,137,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,986. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

