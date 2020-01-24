InsaneCoin Market Cap Tops $44,305.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $44,305.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01183387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000922 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,156,095 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.