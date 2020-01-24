Insider Buying: C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 2,895 Shares of Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Jim Thompson acquired 2,895 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,953.90 ($18,355.56).

Shares of C&C Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 369 ($4.85). 1,248,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. C&C Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,518.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCR. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

