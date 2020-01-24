Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,390.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

