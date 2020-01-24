Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

