Insider Selling: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Sells 31,722 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott N. Flanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $26.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

