Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells 32,888 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 491,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

