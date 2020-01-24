Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 687,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,169. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

