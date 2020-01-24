Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,832,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

