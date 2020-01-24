Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 6,251 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total value of $1,158,872.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,158. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

