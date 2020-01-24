Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 735 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40.

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,119. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

