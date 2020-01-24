Insight Chain Market Cap Reaches $164.93 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $5.60 and $32.15. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $164.93 million and $5.64 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00322531 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

