Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and $23,716.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.05537445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.