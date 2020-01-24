Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 457,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 559,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

