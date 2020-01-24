Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 47,681,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

