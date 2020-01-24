Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

INTC stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 154,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 154,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

