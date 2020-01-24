Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lowe FS purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,000. Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.