Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.37.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. 46,551,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.