Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $52.50 at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

INTC traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,920,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

