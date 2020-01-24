Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $67.85. 25,920,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

