Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 25,920,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,825,185,000 after buying an additional 10,415,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

