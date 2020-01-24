Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Nomura

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of INTC traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. 25,920,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

