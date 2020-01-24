Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.