Intel’s (INTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

