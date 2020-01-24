International Seaways (INSW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) recently:

1/23/2020 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – International Seaways had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – International Seaways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/4/2020 – International Seaways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

12/25/2019 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INSW opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Get International Seaways Inc alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 264.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.