Internxt (INXT) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Internxt has a market capitalization of $468,899.00 and $47,433.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Internxt token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00008940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Internxt

Internxt’s launch date was July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

