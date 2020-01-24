Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €1.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €1.70 ($1.98) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.