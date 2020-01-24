Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 12,636 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 comprises 0.9% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 14,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $115.85 and a 1 year high of $136.80.

