Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 19,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 335.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 287,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

