Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 4,343 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,037,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

